Grey India appoints Mahesh Ambaliya as Group Creative Director

Grey India has announced the appointment of Mahesh Ambaliya as Group Creative Director. In the new role, he is expected to work across the agency’s three offices.
Ambaliya has more than a decade of experience in the advertising industry. He has previously worked with Ogilvy for five years and with VML for six years, both part of the WPP network.
Over the course of his career, Ambaliya has received multiple international advertising awards, including Cannes Lions.
Commenting on his new role, Ambaliya said, “Pressure is on me now to replicate my success. But I take comfort in knowing that I will be working with Harsh. I have known him for a few years and always wanted to collaborate with him. With Mukund Olety moving on, it was time for a new mentor. With Harsh’s experience, I want to push beyond the innovations I am known for and deliver work that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. Easy to say, hard to do, but I believe we have a CCO who can help make that possible.”
Speaking on Ambaliya’s appointment, Harsh Kapadia, Chief Creative Officer, Grey India, said, “Mahesh is not just one of India’s most awarded creative minds, he’s also one of the bravest. His work has consistently redefined what Indian creativity can achieve on the world stage. At Grey, we are building a culture that thrives on ambition and innovation, and Mahesh embodies both. I’m excited to finally collaborate with him, not just to create campaigns but breakthrough ideas that set new benchmarks for what #FamouslyEffective work from India can look like.”