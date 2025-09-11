Grey India appoints Nikhil Guha and Mahima Kukreja to creative leadership roles

Grey India has appointed Nikhil Guha as Executive Creative Director and Mahima Kukreja as Group Creative Director, the agency announced on Thursday.
Guha returns to Grey after a stint at Leo Burnett, bringing nearly two decades of experience. He has previously worked in leadership roles at McCann, Havas, Publicis, Contract, and Leo Burnett. He is expected to bring creative and business impact in his new role.
Speaking on his new role, Guha said, “First up, I'm thrilled to return to Grey, because it’s where I started my career. On top of that, I’m even more excited to work with a CCO like Harsh. With his experience and mentorship, I want to raise the level of the work I do and create famously effective ideas that shine on the global stage.”
Meanwhile, Kukreja joins with over a decade of experience across agencies, including DDB, Monks and Ogilvy, where she spent seven years. Her portfolio includes work on brands such as Mondelez, Tata, and Amazon, with campaigns spanning digital films, social-first campaigns, and technology-led storytelling.
Speaking on her new role, Kukreja said, “I’m so excited to work under Harsh’s leadership and create culture-defining work across mediums. Grey has always stood for brave, impactful creativity, and I look forward to pushing ideas that are inclusive, innovative, and truly future-forward.”
Harsh Kapadia, Chief Creative Officer, Grey India, said, "At Grey, we’re building a culture that thrives on brave, famously effective creativity. Nikhil and Mahima embody exactly that. Nikhil brings a sharp instinct for big ideas that move both people and business, while Mahima represents the new-age creative voice shaping how brands connect in culture. Together, they strengthen our Delhi leadership and add fuel to Grey India’s next chapter of creative excellence."
Both Guha and Kukreja are expected to work closely with Kapadia in leading the agency’s creative output.