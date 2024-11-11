greytHR appoints Archana Chopda as Vice President of Marketing

greytHR, the HRMS provider for ‘hire-to-retire’ people and payroll solutions, announced the appointment of Archana Chopda as its Marketing Head. In her new role as Vice President, Marketing, she will lead the company’s global growth marketing operations.
Chopda is a strategic revenue marketer with two decades of experience across multiple industries and B2B/B2C product categories. She has launched products, developed new markets, and positioned brands at HP Americas, GE (Industrial and Healthcare), Salesforce, and Microsoft.
“It’s a pleasure to have Archana on our leadership team. I am confident that her tech marketing expertise and result-oriented approach will help us maximize the potential of our product and brand. I welcome her on board and wish her the best of luck in all her endeavors,” said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR.
Chopda has led several digital transformation projects, working with C-suite executives, and change management programs involving various stakeholders and leadership across countries and regions.
“I am delighted to welcome Archana to the greytHR family. Since our current accent is on business growth and market expansion, I am confident that her expertise will deliver immense value to our organisation,” stated Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR.
“I am excited to join Girish and Anjum to take greytHR to the next phase of growth in India, the ME, and Asia. With 27,000+ customers around the globe and a robust product offering in the HRMS domain, I am confident that greytHR is poised for significant expansion in these key markets,” said Archana Chopda, Vice President, Marketing, greytHR.
Chopda is an active pro-bono mentor to young marketing professionals and aspiring women leaders seeking to grow in their career journey. She is also an advisor and mentor to women entrepreneurs and start-up founders across the globe.
She has also bagged multiple awards, including Asia’s 100 Powerful Women Leaders 2023 and Global Power Leader in Marketing & Communications 2023 by White Page International. She also featured in the Top 100 India’s Most Influential Marketing Leader for 2022 list by World Marketing Congress, CMO Asia.