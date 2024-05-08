Gupshup appoints Salim Ali as CMO

Gupshup has announced the appointment of Salim Ali as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Silicon Valley, he will lead full-stack marketing across the entire value chain, and all routes to market. He comes with close to three decades of experience and will be supporting Gupshup’s global growth and expansion.
In his previous role, Ali was the Chief Marketing Officer at WordPress VIP, where he was running all things marketing from amplifying the WordPress brand voice, product marketing, and new demand to industry and customer marketing. Before WordPress VIP, he held senior roles at the likes of SAP, Avalara, and Veritas Technologies, managing global teams across North America, LatAm, UK/EU, MENA, and APJ Markets.
At Gupshup, he will be at the helm of crafting a platform story for the company’s key audience cohorts, scaling global demand generation, and amplifying customer marketing efforts by building out and expanding key GTM capabilities. This includes industry marketing, value messaging, ROI-based storytelling, and marketing operations- necessary for global coverage and accelerated growth.
“I am excited to welcome Salim to Gupshup as we further strengthen our very capable marketing leadership. His established expertise in accelerating enterprise digital experiences across global markets will be instrumental in propelling our growth. I am confident that he'll fit in well with our culture and help take marketing to the next level, driving great impact with customers and investors alike”, said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.
Salim Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Gupshup said, "I'm thrilled to join Gupshup at this stage of global growth. It’s an exciting phase for us as brands across the globe are investing in direct, contextual and immediate conversation capabilities to accelerate marketing, sales and CS imperatives. The 45,000+ brands powered by Gupshup is a sneak peek into how 1:1 conversations at scale is the inevitable future."