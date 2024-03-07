Gypsy Moth appoints Ishan Sinha as its Chief Business Officer

New Update
Gypsy Moth has announced the appointment of Ishan Sinha, Ex. Supari Studios, Ex.Ogilvy as its Chief Business Officer.
Ishan Sinha steps into the pivotal role of Chief Business Maestro at Gypsy Moth, steering the agency's strategy and growth domains. His responsibilities encompass a continuous elevation of problem-solving approaches across different categories, consumers, and environments, coupled with a concentrated effort on expanding the business through strategic initiatives. Ishan’s relationships and industry knowledge are poised to enhance client services, foster robust relationships, and propel business growth.
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Gypsy Moth, Ishan Sinha shares, "I am thrilled to be part of the Gypsy Moth family. The journey and ecosystem outlined by Priyanka and Kevin resonated with me, mirroring the challenges and rewards I've experienced as a gamer. This role, operating at the intersection of Strategy and Content, aligns perfectly with my passions, making it a slam dunk for me to contribute my efforts at this stage of my journey."
"We are very excited to have Ishan onboard considering his strategy & content understanding. With his diverse experience across categories, we intend to strengthen our strategic approach towards our brands and projects hence looking for aggressive growth this year", says Priyanka Chugh, Founder, of Gypsy Moth.