Haleon splits global creative mandate between WPP & Publicis Groupe

Consumer healthcare company Haleon has announced a consolidation of its global creative account, assigning responsibilities between WPP and Publicis Groupe following a competitive review. Interpublic Group (IPG) chose not to participate in the process, reducing Haleon’s agency partners from three to two.
The company, which emerged as an independent entity following its spin-off from GSK in 2022, manages brands across oral care, digestive health, pain management, respiratory health, and vitamin and mineral supplements.
The company has previously collaborated with agencies such as Grey London for campaigns on brands like Aquafresh.
Under the new structure, creative duties are expected to be divided by category.
WPP is expected to lead wellness and continue overseeing oral health brands such as Sensodyne and Aquafresh, while Publicis Groupe will manage the remaining over-the-counter portfolio.
WPP said it is expanding its partnership with Haleon as the global agency of record for wellness and oral health.
Speaking on the mandate extension, Cindy Rose, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said, “This deeper partnership truly reflects the strength of our integrated offering. Together, we are committed to driving meaningful results for Haleon’s brands on a global scale."