Harmeet Kaur becomes GM – Marketing & Customer Experience at The LaLiT Group

The LaLiT Hospitality Group has appointed Harmeet Kaur as General Manager – Corporate Marketing & Customer Experience.
Kaur brings nearly three decades of experience in customer engagement, marketing strategy, and business transformation across large organisations. She holds an MBA in Marketing and has completed a Management Development Program from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.
She began her career with Direm (now Direxions), focusing on loyalty and customer relationship management, before spending seven years at OgilvyOne Worldwide, where she worked with brands such as ITC Hotels, British Airways, and Benetton on integrated communication strategies.
Prior to joining The LaLiT, Kaur was associated with DishTV India Ltd. for over 18 years, most recently serving as Head – Customer Engagement (Retention & Usage) for brands including DishTV, D2H, Zing, and Watcho. In that role, she managed communications for a customer base exceeding 15 million and led initiatives focused on customer retention and engagement.
“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Harmeet Kaur to The LaLiT family,” said Vivek Shukla, CEO, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group. “Her exceptional experience in customer-centric marketing and her deep understanding of brand transformation will play a pivotal role in strengthening The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group’s connection with our guests and enhancing our brand experience.”