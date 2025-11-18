Hashtag Orange announces Dr. Anirban Chaudhuri as Chief Strategy Officer

Hashtag Orange has appointed Dr. Anirban Chaudhuri as its Chief Strategy Officer, marking a senior addition aimed at strengthening the agency’s strategic and integrated marketing capabilities.
Dr. Chaudhuri brings more than two decades of experience across brand strategy, integrated marketing communications, media investment, market research, and the financial sector. The agency said his background aligns with its efforts to enhance its approach to integrated growth for clients.
Announcing the appointment, the agency spokesperson said, “Having Dr. Anirban join us is truly a matter of pride. His depth of expertise is unparalleled, and we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating Hashtag’s next phase of growth. This appointment is fully aligned with our long-term vision and strategic direction.”
Dr. Anirban Chaudhuri said, “Integrated marketing is not just about combining channels; it’s about anticipating market shifts and building resilient strategies. I am thrilled to bring my experience to Hashtag Orange, an organization dedicated to continuous evolution. We will focus on deepening our strategic capabilities to ensure our clients consistently possess the foresight needed to win in a dynamic, competitive environment.”
With this appointment, the agency aims to strengthen its strategy function and deepen its focus on innovative approaches across its client portfolio.