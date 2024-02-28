Hashtag Orange appoints Gaurang Menon as Regional & Creative Head - West

Hashtag Orange, a digital native advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Gaurang Menon as its Regional and Creative Head for the West region. In this pivotal role, he spearheads the organization’s efforts to amplify growth by maximizing profitability and its creative product for the Western region.
For Menon, this move marks a significant full-circle moment, having previously served as the organization’s Creative Chief for nearly three years until 2022. In his 20 years of experience, he has picked up over 40 awards and has held key creative positions at agencies such as Quasar-GroupM, BC Web Wise, Madison Digital and iContract India.
Expressing delight at this appointment, Menon said, “This is like a homecoming for me. I am thrilled to once again collaborate with a team of passionate individuals who are committed to the organization’s growth. My goal now is to ensure that our actions are focused on driving sustainable business growth, and I'm determined to integrate strategy, creativity, and technology to drive tangible results.”
As the agency expands its footprint from Gurgaon to Mumbai, there is a heightened focus on the western region. This strategic move, coupled with Menon’s appointment, underscores the agency’s commitment to expanding its presence and fostering business growth in this dynamic market.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, commented, “I am glad to welcome Gaurang Menon back to the Hashtag Orange team. I am confident that Gaurang’s leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our growth objectives forward. His strategic vision, coupled with his creative prowess, will undoubtedly elevate our efforts as we continue to innovate and expand in the dynamic digital advertising landscape.”
Amit Shankar, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Hashtag Orange echoed the same sentiment, stating, “I am thrilled to have Gaurang back on board, with even greater expertise and a fresh perspective that is sure to invigorate our team. His wealth of experience and creative acumen will play an invaluable role in elevating our strategies to new heights. Together, we will work on pushing boundaries, innovating, and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”