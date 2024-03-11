Hashtag Orange bags the social media mandate for Fenesta

Hashtag Orange has been awarded the social media mandate for Fenesta. The partnership aims to elevate Fenesta's digital presence and engage with its audience effectively across various social media platforms.
The mandate was won by Hashtag Orange in a multi-agency pitch to collaborate with Fenesta.
As their official partner, Hashtag Orange, will be in charge of elevating Fenesta’s presence on social media and the internet. Primarily it will assist Fenesta in crafting social media content while also providing solutions to address all their digital and technological challenges .
Susmita Nag, the Chief Marketing Officer at Fenesta, expressed her views on their recent collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to welcome our new digital agency onboard. We are excited about the journey ahead and confident that this partnership will bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and expertise to our marketing endeavors. In today's dynamic landscape, being an industry leader, it's crucial to stay ahead of the curve and continually innovate. We believe that our new digital agency brings the right blend of skills and vision to help us achieve our goals. Together, we aim to enhance our brand presence, engage our audience effectively, and drive meaningful connections that resonate with our customers. I look forward to collaborating closely with the talented team at our new agency. Let's embark on this journey together, fueled by creativity, passion, and a shared commitment to excellence”.
Speaking about their new win, the founder of Hashtag Orange, Mukesh Vij, said, “It is truly a matter of pride for Hashtag Orange to be associated with Fenesta. We’re eagerly expanding our horizons and at such a time, partnering with this industry leader has immense significance. Our in-house creative mavericks are waiting to explode their creativity and disrupt. We’re nothing but excited!”