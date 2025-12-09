Havas acquires Australian media agency Kaimera

Havas Media Network has announced the acquisition of Kaimera, an independent media agency known for simplifying media complexities and delivering tailored solutions. The move aims to strengthen Havas’ presence in Australia and New Zealand, while accelerating the rollout of Converged.AI, the group’s AI-driven, data-powered strategy and operating system. Kaimera will operate under the name “Kaimera, a Havas Company.”
Founded in 2016, Kaimera has grown to a team of over 50, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, and additional staff in Auckland. The agency counts clients such as Nando’s, Scape, IMB Bank, Afterpay, and BritBox. Its founders, Nick Behr and Trent McMillan, will report to James Wright, Group CEO of Havas ANZ, while initially remaining in their existing offices. The acquisition increases Havas ANZ’s local headcount to over 450.
Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, said, "I’m delighted to welcome Nick Behr, Trent McMillan and the talented team at Kaimera to the Havas family. This deal reinforces our commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets and our belief in the opportunity there with James and his leadership team. We have very clear ambitions across our Group, and bringing in Kaimera’s expertise and strong reputation will further strengthen our network and accelerate the deployment of our Converged.AI strategy, ensuring we deliver excellence for our clients."
James Wright, Group CEO of Havas ANZ, added, "The acquisition of Kaimera is a clear statement of our ambition in Australia and New Zealand. As part of our new ANZ business plan and positioning of being ‘deliberately different,’ we are focused on growth and entrepreneurial investment in the region. To deliver on this, we want to bring in the best talent and resources to deliver more powerful and meaningful results for our clients. We believe Kaimera’s culture, proven track record, and specialist capabilities are a perfect complement to our Group. We welcome Nick, Trent, and their team."
Nick Behr, CEO and Founder of Kaimera, said, "We need to stay future-focused for our clients and our people, and Havas is the perfect partner for this next chapter. The group has a clear vision and strong foundations for where it’s heading. Joining Havas gives us access to greater investment, scale, resources, tools and technology, particularly in AI, while allowing us to stay true to our culture and approach. Together, we can deliver even more meaningful growth for brands across Australia, New Zealand and beyond. We’re excited to begin this new chapter with James and the Havas team."
The acquisition comes shortly after Havas ANZ introduced its Deliberately Different positioning, aimed at combining the agility of independent agencies with the scale of a global network.