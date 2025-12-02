Havas acquires French data consulting firm Unnest

Havas has announced the acquisition of Unnest, a French data consulting and engineering firm, in a move the agency says will expand its data and technology capabilities within Havas Media Network’s global analytics unit, CSA.
Unnest, founded in 2021 by Nicolas Chollet and Mehdi Moreau, works on designing and deploying data platforms and has teams specialising in cloud and AI technologies. The firm serves clients in sectors including retail, travel, beauty, automotive and luxury.
The integration is expected to strengthen the agency’s Business Science practice and create a combined team of 120 data specialists in France. The agency said the expertise will also be extended internationally through CSA’s global network.
Commenting on the acquisition, Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Nicolas Chollet, Mehdi Moreau, and the entire Unnest team to the Havas family. Their technological expertise will be a valuable addition to the acceleration of our Converged.AI strategy. They will help drive the adoption of AI solutions across our client base, addressing strategic and operational challenges while maintaining the highest standards of excellence."
Yoann Denée, Chief Data Officer for Havas France and President of Havas Data Business Intelligence, added, “Integrating Unnest into our Business Science ecosystem enhances our ability to deliver increasingly advanced tech solutions and to address the growing challenges our clients face in transforming their businesses through data, AI, and automation.”
Nicolas Chollet, Co-founder of Unnest, said, "In a rapidly growing data and AI landscape, joining Havas represents a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and leverage our technological expertise in support of a global vision. We are eager to contribute to the creation of innovative solutions for brands.”