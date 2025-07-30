Havas Creative India names Tina Garg as President

Havas Creative India has appointed Tina Mansukhani Garg as its new President. Based in Bengaluru, Garg is expected to lead the agency’s operations in South India, overseeing a team of more than 70 professionals. She will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East Asia, and North Asia.
According to the agency, Garg, the founder and former CEO of Pink Lemonade Communications, steps into the role to expand Havas Creative’s footprint in South India. She is expected to focus on strengthening client relationships and enhancing the agency's creative and strategic presence in the region. In her new position, she will collaborate closely with Kundan Joshee, Managing Director, and Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer of Havas Creative India.
Rana Barua, commenting on the appointment, said, "South India is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving markets in the country, and we see immense potential for creative and business growth in the region. Tina's appointment is a strategic move to deepen our footprint and leadership in this dynamic landscape. With her entrepreneurial spirit, deep understanding of brand-building, and proven leadership, I am confident she will help us unlock new opportunities, build stronger client partnerships, and elevate the creative ambition of our South operations. I'm delighted to welcome her to the Havas family."
Garg, on joining the creative agency, said, "Joining Havas Creative India marks an exciting new chapter in my journey, from building an independent agency to now being part of a global creative powerhouse. What drew me to Havas is its bold vision, its commitment to purposeful creativity, and the opportunity to work across diverse categories at scale. Havas' unique Village model, where creative, media, and health all seamlessly collaborate under one roof, was a big draw for me, as it enables integrated, future-forward solutions for clients. Being part of a network like Havas opens up avenues to create work that’s not just compelling but truly transformative. I look forward to building breakthrough ideas, nurturing talent, and driving meaningful impact for our clients and communities alike."
With nearly three decades of experience in branding, content, design, and digital strategy, Garg is said to bring exprience in integrated marketing. At Pink Lemonade, she worked with over 1,000 global and Indian brands, including Swiggy, Dell, GE Healthcare, Hyundai, PwC, and Mercedes.