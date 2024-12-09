Havas Creative Network appoints Tanisha Sharma as Executive Vice President

Havas Creative Network has appointed Tanisha Sharma as its Executive Vice President (EVP). With close to two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, Sharma’s career spans roles across several organisations.
She announced her appointment on LinkedIn. Previously, she held the position of Senior Vice President at FCB India, contributing to campaign strategy and execution.
She has also held leadership positions at Dentsu Impact, focusing on brand strategy, and at Royal Enfield, where she worked on global brand positioning and marketing communication. Her professional experience includes stints at Viacom18 Media, JWT, and Rediffusion Y&R, covering a range of responsibilities from creative strategy to brand development.