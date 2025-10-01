Havas India and Banijay Asia partner for content-led brand storytelling

Havas India has announced a strategic partnership with Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment, one of Europe’s largest studios known for global formats such as MasterChef, Survivor, Big Brother, and Temptation Island.
In India, the studio has produced shows including The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, The Night Manager, and The Voice.
Through this collaboration, the agency is expected to work with the studio to integrate entertainment-led storytelling into its client solutions. The partnership will also extend beyond India to Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Japan.
Speaking about the partnership, Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, North East Asia & South Asia, said, “This strategic partnership with Banijay Asia across India and SEA represents a pivotal step forward in how brands engage with audiences. Banijay Asia is renowned for creating world-class entertainment IP with impact far beyond borders. By combining this strength with our expertise, we are enabling clients to move beyond traditional advertising towards storytelling at scale that is bigger, bolder, and built to drive cultural and business impact. Advertising today is no longer confined to conventional media; it thrives at the intersection of entertainment, content, and culture. Together, we are unlocking opportunities that allow brands to remain relevant, meaningful, and truly future-forward.”
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, added, “With our unmatched storytelling formats and Havas’ integrated communications network, we are equipping brands with the tools to entertain, inspire, and become part of everyday conversations. India, and the Asia-Pacific region at large, is ready for a more immersive, content-first approach to brand building, and together we are leading that shift.”
The move, as the agency says, reflects the growing overlap between advertising and entertainment, with both companies aiming to create brand-led cultural storytelling. It also comes at a time when the company is expanding its branded entertainment initiatives through its Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE) division.