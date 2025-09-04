Havas India launches Gate One, a global business & digital transformation consultancy

Havas India has announced the launch of global business and digital transformation consultancy, Gate One, in India. This expansion is expected to enhance the agency’s ability to offer clients services in customer experience, marketing transformation, digital, data and AI strategy.
Karan Ingle, Client Director at Gate One, will lead the India team and is expected to be responsible for building and scaling the India practice, forging client relationships, and driving innovation across the region.
Based out of Bangalore, Ingle will report to Ben Tye, Managing Partner, Gate One and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia.
The new company, will be housed under the Havas Creative Network in the India village.
Speaking on the development, Tye said, “This is a very exciting time for Gate One as we open our new office in India, a vibrant hub of innovation, talent, and opportunity. This marks a significant milestone in our global growth journey to service the needs of clients in the region and across the globe to deliver meaningful change. Under Karan’s leadership, I have every confidence that Gate One India will thrive and deliver transformative change for clients in the region and across the globe.”
Barua added, “The launch of Gate One in India underscores our commitment to offering integrated, strategy-led services across India. As digital and customer-focused transformation becomes mission-critical for businesses, Gate One’s consultancy strength, combined with Havas’ creative prowess, will set a new benchmark. Karan’s leadership is integral to positioning us at the forefront of this transformation wave in India."
Ingle said, "I'm thrilled to lead Gate One’s roll-out in India. This launch represents a powerful convergence of local insight and global transformation expertise, empowering brands to reimagine their customer experience and enterprise operations for the digital age. I am confident we'll be able to help Indian businesses deliver meaningful change with measurable impact."
The company is focused on supporting business and digital transformation initiatives. The firm works with senior leadership teams across a range of industries, including large corporations, private enterprises, and government organisations, to develop and implement business change strategies.
Its areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, digital and data strategy, customer experience, and marketing transformation, among others.
Among its initiatives is an internal incubator program that encourages employees to develop new business ideas.