Havas launches CSA in India to elevate tech, data and analytics

In a move to enhance its data-driven marketing capability, Havas India has locally launched CSA, the global technology, data, and analytics division of Havas, aimed at empowering brands to meaningfully activate customer data and drive business growth.
To further solidify the agency’s data and tech capabilities, PivotConsult, the strategic consulting arm of PivotRoots, has been merged into CSA India. PivotConsult, currently a 55-member team, works with clients including, Kotak Bank, Bisleri, Wildcraft, Coca-Cola, and Samsung, among others.
Gaurav Seth has been appointed as Managing Partner to lead CSA India’s operations, reporting to Shibu Shivanandan, CEO and founder of PivotRoots. Seth will be based in Mumbai.
CSA’s product suite provides flexibility for various markets, assisting clients at different levels of data maturity in optimising their return on investment. CSA’s core offerings include:
CSA Tech: A suite of digital tools and services that drive automation, data consolidation, and digital transformation.
CSA Science: Proprietary tools and capabilities that place measurement at the center of clients’ marketing efforts.
CSA Consult: Access to a global network of experts, providing clients with strategic insights to accelerate growth.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA & North Asia, said, “The launch of CSA in India marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer integrated, data-led solutions to clients. As businesses increasingly look to data to fuel their growth, CSA’s blend of global expertise and local insights will provide them with the tools to navigate today’s complex landscape and deliver measurable results. With Gaurav Seth at the helm, and the integration of PivotConsult, CSA is poised to lead the way in helping brands harness the full potential of data to drive transformation and meaningful business outcomes. I wish the team the very best.”
Jamie Seltzer, Global EVP CSA & Mx Analytics said, “As the industry’s fastest growing market, India is experiencing exponential growth and it’s crucial for Indian brands to leverage their data & tech assets in a comprehensive, sophisticated manner. We’re excited to launch CSA in India at such a crucial moment in this market’s development, bringing a seamless, integrated approach to data, tech, and analytics to the region.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “More than 50% marketers are struggling with redundant marketing technologies. They are spending a lot of time learning new technologies that are often sub-optimally used and may not work well with other existing platforms. Havas CSA solves exactly this problem. Leveraging its experience with more than 1,000 clients globally and in India, this expert team in Martech and Adtech stands at the vital intersection of marketing, data, and technology. I wish Gaurav all the best in this new journey.”
Gaurav Seth brings more than 20 years of experience in the digital advertising industry to his new role as Managing Partner of CSA India. He has worked on data-led marketing solutions for the last 15 years, leading more than 300 projects for ad networks, agencies, and product companies. With experience in working with marketers as well as publishers, agencies and advertising technology companies, Seth has an understanding of the complete marketing ecosystem. In his past eight years with data management product company, Lotame, he was responsible for building the business in India.