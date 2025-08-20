Havas Media India names Sonal Jadhav as Managing Partner

Havas Media India has announced the appointment of Sonal Jadhav as Managing Partner - West, to lead the agency’s operations across the western markets.
Jadhav will be based in Mumbai and report to Uday Mohan, COO of Havas Media & Havas Play India, working closely with the network’s core leadership team.
Jadhav brings with her nearly two decades of experience in the media industry, in business and communication planning, digital transformation and strategic media solutions across both traditional and new-age platforms.
She joins Havas Media India from Mindshare, GroupM, where she served as Principal Partner, Client Leadership, leading clients including SBI Life, Byju’s, Schneider Electric and Lauritz Knudsen, among others.
Previously, she has held leadership roles at Wavemaker, where she managed the ITC Personal Care portfolio and at Mindshare Fulcrum, heading the Unilever skincare mandate.
Her earlier career also includes stints with Kellogg’s, ICICI, and Rio Tinto, giving her a consumer-centric view across FMCG, retail, finance and lifestyle categories.
Speaking on the appointment, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “At Havas Media Network India, we are in an exciting phase of transformation. The West market continues to be a strategic growth engine for us, not just in terms of business but also talent and innovation. Sonal’s deep domain expertise, operational sharpness, and digital-first thinking make her a perfect fit to lead the next phase of our journey in the region. Her appointment reflects our commitment to building agile, forward-looking leadership that truly understands the market pulse.”
Uday Mohan added, “Sonal brings a unique blend of strategic vision, client empathy, and delivery excellence. Her experience in handling multiple brands, especially in managing complex, multi-platform campaigns, will help us further solidify our operations in the West. We are excited to partner with her as we chart new growth chapters.”
Talking about her new role, Jadhav said, “I’m thrilled to join Havas Media India at a time when the network is driving meaningful change across the industry. Its integrated philosophy, entrepreneurial culture, and data-led approach resonate strongly with me. The West is a high-impact, high-velocity market, and I look forward to working with our teams and clients to unlock innovative media solutions that create real business outcomes.”