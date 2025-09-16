Havas Media India & VDO.AI partner with JBL to drive festive CTV engagement

JBL has partnered with VDO.AI and Havas Media India to roll out a connected TV (CTV) campaign for its wireless earbuds, the JBL Live Beam 3. The campaign coincides with the Diwali shopping period and introduces interactive features to drive consumer engagement.
A key element of the campaign is the use of a QR code wrapper on CTV ads in collaboration with the former agency, allowing viewers to scan and move directly from brand discovery to product purchase through their television screens. According to the companies, the campaign will run across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.
Speaking on the partnership, Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital Marketing, Harman India Consumer Audio, said, “At JBL, innovation has always been at the core of our brand. With the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds, we’re turning sound into a truly immersive experience. At JBL, we’ve reimagined how festive product campaigns can come to life. Partnering with Havas Media India and VDO.AI, we’re leveraging immersive CTV formats that turn awareness into interaction and curiosity into action. As CTV emerges as the new living-room prime time, this campaign provides the perfect stage to showcase our latest innovation and strengthen our festive season connect with consumers.”
Amitt Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of VDO.AI, added, “At VDO.AI, we’ve been helping brands cut through the clutter on CTV by turning passive viewing into active engagement. With JBL, we see a powerful opportunity to carve a distinct niche for a brand that already stands for premium experiences. Our advertising technology transforms traditional video into interactive journeys, ensuring viewers don’t just watch JBL’s latest product but truly connect with it. Campaigns like this represent the future of advertising, where discovery becomes immersive and brand experiences are curated, not consumed.”
Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India, said, “We are excited to partner with JBL and VDO.AI to create a campaign that elevates consumer engagement during the festive season. CTV is fast emerging as a prime platform for reaching high-intent, tech-savvy households, and this campaign demonstrates how creativity, advertising technology, and premium storytelling can work together to deliver impact.”
The campaign is currently live across premium CTV platforms in the run-up to Diwali.