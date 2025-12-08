Havas Media Network India secures integrated media mandate for Tata 1mg

Havas Media Network India has secured the integrated media mandate for Tata 1mg following a multi-agency pitch, the companies said Monday.
The mandate will be shared between PivotRoots, the network’s digital-first agency, which will handle Tata 1mg’s digital brand marketing, and Havas Media India, which will manage traditional media duties. The scope includes strategy, planning and buying across print, television, radio, cinema, digital and below-the-line activities such as out-of-home, influencer and experiential marketing.
Tata 1mg co-founder Gaurav Agarwal said the company was seeking a partner capable of combining digital expertise with broader media scale.
“At Tata 1mg, our mission has always been to make healthcare accessible, affordable, and trusted for every Indian. As a digital-first brand, it’s equally important for us to build a strong and coherent media presence — one that connects with consumers across both digital and traditional platforms,” he said. “As we scale, we were looking for a partner who could combine digital depth with media scale. Havas Media Network India, through the collective strength of PivotRoots and Havas Media, brings exactly that — a blend of innovation, agility, and deep consumer understanding.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India, described the mandate as an important development for the network.
"Winning the Tata 1mg mandate is a significant milestone for us. Tata 1mg is a purpose-driven brand that has transformed healthcare access in India, and we are excited to power its next growth journey,” he said. “With the combined expertise of Havas Media India and PivotRoots, we will bring the best of data-led strategies, advanced digital capabilities, and our Meaningful Media philosophy to deliver measurable brand impact."
Shibu Shivanandan, CEO of PivotRoots, said the agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s digital engagement.
"Digital is at the core of Tata 1mg’s business model, and we are thrilled to lead its digital brand marketing journey," he said. "By leveraging advanced martech, data-driven creativity, and precision targeting, we aim to deepen consumer engagement and strengthen Tata 1mg’s leadership in India’s healthcare ecosystem."
Havas Media Network India works across several brands within the Tata Group. The Tata 1mg mandate adds to the group’s existing portfolio with the network.