HerKey announces Wasim Sayed as VP of Growth and Marketing

HerKey, an AI-powered platform for women professionals, has named Wasim Sayed as its new Vice President of Growth and Marketing. In this role, he will focus on expanding the platform’s user base, improving customer acquisition strategies, and strengthening brand positioning.
With over 17 years of experience in digital and product marketing, Sayed has worked with startups, unicorns, and Fortune 500 companies. His work spans both B2B and B2C growth strategies, with a strong focus on data-driven marketing and scaling businesses. His experience in stakeholder management and market expansion is expected to support the brand's mission of empowering women professionals.
Commenting on his appointment, Wasim Sayed said, “I am excited to join HerKey at a pivotal stage of its journey. The platform has already made significant strides in enabling women’s career advancement, and I look forward to driving innovative marketing and growth strategies to further this mission”.
Commenting on the announcement, Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, HerKey, said, “Wasim’s appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly prioritizing helping women advance their careers and increase their earning potential, making HerKey’s role in career enablement for women more relevant than ever.”