Hero MotoCorp's VIDA joins KKR as title sponsor

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, has signed a three-season deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders as the team’s title partner for the upcoming season.
Under the agreement, the brand is expected to appear as the front-of-jersey sponsor for the IPL franchise. The partnership begins this season and will run for three years.
Speaking about the partnership, Venky Mysore, CEO, KKR, said, “We are delighted to welcome VIDA as the front-of-jersey title partner of the Kolkata Knight Riders. This multi-year partnership brings together two brands united by a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. At KKR, we always seek collaborators who are shaping the future, and VIDA’s vision in the electric mobility space aligns perfectly with our forward-looking philosophy. We look forward to a long and successful association that energises both our brands and inspires fans around the world. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!”
Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, added, “This association with Kolkata Knight Riders reflects the shared spirit of confidence, resilience, and aspiration that defines a new India. KKR has consistently inspired fans through its fearless approach and strong sense of purpose, values that resonate deeply with VIDA. Together, we look forward to engaging with a generation that is confident in its choices and ready to drive meaningful change to embrace a more progressive and sustainable future.”
As part of the deal, the brand will be involved in fan engagement initiatives during the season, linked to on-field performances.