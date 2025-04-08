Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra resigns

Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Honasa Consumer, has resigned from her role, with her last working day set for June 30, 2025. The company announced her departure in a regulatory filing, citing personal reasons for her decision to step down.
Following her exit, Varun Alagh, CEO and full-time director of Honasa Consumer, will take on the additional responsibility of CMO in the interim.
Mishra joined Honasa Consumer — the parent company of brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica — in October 2022. During her tenure, she played a key role in shaping the marketing strategies across the company’s diverse brand portfolio.
A seasoned marketing leader with over 20 years of industry experience, Mishra has previously held leadership roles at Godrej Consumer Products and PepsiCo, driving brand growth for major names like Slice and Tropicana.
Details of Mishra’s next professional move remain undisclosed.