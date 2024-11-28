Honasa Consumer Limited elevates Vipul Maheshwari to SVP, Product & Data Analytics

Honasa Consumer Limited, home to brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth's, and Staze Beauty, announced the elevation of Vipul Maheshwari as Senior Vice President, Product and Data Analytics.
Maheshwari has been a part of Honasa for the past four years, bringing experience in analytics and data science to manage the complete data lifecycle, from collection to advanced analysis. In his new role, Maheshwari will lead the continued integration of advanced analytics for product development.
Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, “Data-driven decision-making has always been at the core of our growth, shaping how we understand and serve our customers. Vipul’s expertise in turning complex data into actionable insights has been instrumental in our growth journey. He has been working with a leadership mindset for years, and this role is a natural next step for him.”
Speaking on his new role and development, Vipul Maheshwari, SVP & Head of Product and Data Analytics, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, “The beauty and personal care industry is at an exciting intersection of product advancement and technological innovation. I'm honoured to lead Honasa's efforts in leveraging advanced analytics and product development to create more personalised, efficient, and delightful experiences for our consumers.”
Maheshwari brings experience in leveraging existing data infrastructure to solve business challenges. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, with a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science, Maheshwari has previously held positions at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt Ltd, where he led several data-driven business solutions.
The company recently appointed Dr. Kaustav Guha as Vice President of Research & Development to focus on developing to enhance formulations and products across all brands.