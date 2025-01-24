Honda unveils new logo for EV cars, revisiting its historic emblems

At CES 2025, Honda unveiled two exciting EV prototypes, the '0 Saloon' and '0 SUV,' both part of its 2026 0 Series lineup. Along with showcasing these futuristic electric models, Honda made a subtle but significant shift in its branding by revealing a refreshed logo design, the first major change since 1981. The new 'H' emblem, displayed on the hoods of the two prototypes, appears wider and no longer framed by a box. This updated logo is actually a modernised version of the one Honda introduced in 1961, bringing a nostalgic yet contemporary feel to the brand.
Before adopting the current emblem in 1981, Honda vehicles bore different iterations of the 'H' logo, including the classic wing logo that was first introduced in 1947. The new design signifies Honda’s shift toward a sleek, simplified look, aligning with the company’s forward-thinking EV vision. In addition to the logo, Honda also introduced a futuristic sans-serif 'Honda' wordmark displayed on the back of one of its prototypes, further emphasising its modern identity.
As part of the ongoing trend in the automotive world, Honda's updated brand identity comes at a time when other auto manufacturers are also refreshing their logos. Audi, for example, has unveiled a China-exclusive EV lineup that ditches the interlocked circle logo in favour of a more minimalist "AUDI" wordmark, while Jaguar recently underwent a bold brand overhaul that has sparked mixed reactions.
Though Honda has yet to announce an official release date for the 0 Series EVs, it is expected that distribution will begin in 2026. The unveiling of the new prototypes and logo design reflects Honda's commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving EV market, while also ensuring its legacy remains rooted in its rich history.
Honda Logo Timeline
1961
The 1961 logo differs significantly from today’s emblem. It featured a burgundy red background with a light blue H at the center, framed within a red rectangle. The brand name beneath the logo used a simple, easy-to-read serif font in capital letters.
1969
In 1969, the Honda logo underwent a significant change. The brand name was removed, leaving only the iconic H. Unlike the previous version, the 1969 logo was solely in black and white, and the H was narrower, with the upper segment being broader than the lower half.
1981
The 1981 logo closely resembles Honda's current logo. The lines were more refined, and the H was placed on a monochromatic background with a black border. The emblem had a rectangular shape with curved edges, and the brand name was displayed in bold black, using a thick serif typeface.
2000
The 2000 version of the Honda logo included the brand name underneath the emblem in bright red. The stylized version of 'H' in 3D silver design was still a part of its logo. Additionally, the silver arms of the letter 'H' appeared slightly elongated on the top.
2025
The new Honda logo, revealed at CES 2025, presents a sleek and modern redesign, moving away from the traditional boxed emblem. The 'H' now appears wider and more simplified, reflecting a nod to the original 1961 logo, but without the framing box.