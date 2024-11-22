Jaguar's rebranding: A car brand's leap from prowling cats to Zero cars

"The most beautiful car ever made." – Enzo Ferrari, on the Jaguar E-Type.

This quote is famously attributed to Enzo Ferrari, and when I grew up and had the privilege to see it, I knew exactly what he was talking about. Jaguar, the British luxury automobile manufacturer founded in 1922, is recognised for its designs and high-performance vehicles. Over the years, it has become associated with a blend of engineering precision and stylistic heritage, carving a place for itself in the automotive industry.

Jaguar E- Type

The car manufacturer has undergone a significant transformation, rebranding itself as an all-electric luxury car brand. In a bold move, the company recently erased all content from its social media accounts. It announced that "A seismic change is coming," accompanied by an advertising campaign reminiscent of a high-fashion line. Notably, the campaign features no cars, leaving industry watchers speculating about the direction of this rebranding and car enthusiasts fuming. We examine how Jaguar's branding and advertising strategies have evolved over the decades, and the new controversial redesign of its iconic logo, which has sparked confusion worldwide.

The new logo change: What it means

Jaguar's most recent rebranding effort includes a significant logo change that symbolises its transition into an electric future. Unveiled on November 19, 2024, this new logo features a modernised typeface where the redesigned 'leaper' cat emblem retains elements of its predecessor while adopting a more angular design that reflects contemporary aesthetics. The rationale behind this rebrand is rooted in a desire to streamline the brand identity and resonate with a new generation of consumers.

As stated by Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, this transformation aims to recapture the essence of what made Jaguar beloved while ensuring relevance for today's audience. The new slogan 'Delete Ordinary' encapsulates this ethos of originality and innovation as Jaguar prepares to launch its first all-electric models by 2026.

The impact on Jaguar's brand perception

The recent logo change and evolving branding strategy have significantly influenced consumer perception of Jaguar by embracing modern design principles and sustainability initiatives. The rebranding reflects Jaguar’s ongoing commitment to balancing its tradition with contemporary values. However, the response has been lukewarm, possibly due to the brand's bold decision to feature no cars at all in its campaign for the first time in history. This departure from the usual emphasis on luxury vehicles has left some audiences questioning the brand’s direction. Yet, it remains to be seen whether this shift is a strategic move that will resonate with future consumers, especially as Jaguar moves towards an electric future.

While some appreciate the brand's attempt to modernise and align with its future direction, others feel that the new design lacks the bold elegance of its predecessors, many questioning whether the brand sells cars.

The Early Years of Jaguar Branding

Jaguar's branding history began with its inception as the Swallow Sidecar Company, which initially focused on manufacturing motorcycle sidecars. By 1935, the company had evolved to produce automobiles under the name SS Jaguar, marking its entry into the luxury car market.

Jaguar XK120

Early branding efforts emphasised craftsmanship and performance, appealing to affluent consumers who valued British engineering and style. The introduction of models like the XK120 in 1948 helped solidify its reputation for speed and beauty, while classic advertising campaigns such as 'Grace, Space, Pace' from the 1950s effectively communicated the brand's luxurious appeal. This early positioning as a prestigious carmaker laid the foundation for Jaguar's legacy in automotive branding.

The logo throughout the years

1922 – 1935

The Swallow Sidecar Company logo was composed of a bright-blue circle in a red frame, with two gold wings. The handwritten-styled wordmark was placed inside the circle and executed in yellow gold.

1935 – 1945

In 1935, the logo looked pretty much like the German SS symbol, with the monogram, standing for Swallow Sidecar, set in a sharp geometric font on a hexagon, enclosed between two enlarged stylised wings. The composition was executed in brown shades with black accents, and straight lines. Under the hexagon, a lightweight arched banner with the uppercase 'Jaguar' inscription was placed. This badge was suspended after the World War II finished.

1945 – 1951

This is considered to be the most controversial period for the company’s visual identity. The 1930s logo was a hexagon with eagle wings and a tail and an 'SS' wordmark in the middle of the geometric figure. The straight bold lines of the typeface and the emblem looked powerful and decent in a monochrome palette.

1951 – 1957

The redesign of 1951 has completely simplified the Jaguar badge, making it up of just an uppercase logotype. The inscription in black characters was executed in a sleek full-shaped font with thick lines of the letters and thin elongated serifs on their ends. This version of the logo was used by the automaker for six years.

1957 – 1982

In 1957, the new concept for the Jaguar badge was created by the designers. It was a circular medallion with an orange-red background and a thick black frame in a double light-gold outline. The central part of the medallion was decorated with a stylised golden head of the wild cat, and the name of the company was written in elegant gold uppercase characters of a fancy serif font.

1982 – 2001

The leaping Jaguar logo was introduced in 1982, closely resembling the one we know today. Initially, the jaguar's contour was black, with a dark green wordmark in all caps underneath. The next iteration streamlined the design, rounding the angles for a more natural look and adding details like the animal's tail and ears, while the wordmark turned black and the typeface became more elegant. The third version was a slight tweak, mainly adjusting the colours, darkening the jaguar and changing the lettering to grey. There was also a brief period when Jaguar used a red circle featuring the jaguar's head, though it was eventually phased out.

2001 – 2012

The redesign of 2001 simplified the colour palette of the Jaguar visual identity to black on white. It was also the year when all elements of the badge were refined and modernised. Thus, the leaping cat became cleaner and more professionally drawn. As for the wordmark, it changed the typeface to a contemporary sleek sans-serif with smooth lines and slightly softened corners of the bars’ ends.

2012 – 2021

The Jaguar logo is a three-dimensional animal figure in silver grey with a bold and confident silver wordmark. The grey colour of the logo is gradient in order to accent the 3D shape. It looks sleek and adds movement and vitality.

2021 – 2022

The redesign of 2021 has brought back the flat-contoured design of the Jaguar badge, with the lines of the leaping cat emboldened and a bit modified. As for the uppercase inscription, it was rewritten in a new extended Sans-serif with futuristic and progressive contours of the capital characters.

2023 - 2024

Jaguar brand has always been known for its sophisticated, powerful, and stylish logos. This logo is no exception. The stokes are thick enough, yet they do not look bulky and ruin the elegant look of the letters. The soft curves are combined with sharp cuts that reflect the cutting-edge technologies and luxury combined in the JLR automobiles.

The Evolution of Jaguar's Brand Identity

Over the decades, the carmaker's branding has adapted to reflect changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. In the 1990s, the brand shifted its focus towards a younger audience with the launch of models like the XJ and S-Type, which incorporated sportier designs and modern technology. This era marked a significant transformation in its advertising strategies, as it began to leverage digital media and celebrity endorsements to connect with new demographics. Campaigns featuring stars like Idris Elba showcased Jaguar as a forward-thinking brand that embraced innovation while honouring its heritage.

The acquisition by Tata Motors in 2008 further influenced Jaguar's brand identity. Under Tata's ownership, it aimed to blend traditional British luxury with modern advancements, resulting in new models that appealed to both nostalgic consumers and tech-savvy buyers. This period also saw an increased emphasis on sustainability and electric vehicles, setting the stage for its future direction.

Jaguar in the modern era

In recent years, the carmaker has continued to evolve its brand identity in response to global trends toward sustainability and digital engagement. The launch of the I-PACE in 2018 marked its entry into the electric vehicle market, reflecting a commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Advertising campaigns have increasingly targeted millennials and eco-conscious consumers through social media platforms and influencer partnerships.Jaguar's marketing strategies have embraced storytelling through video content that emphasises not just vehicle features but also the driving experience. This digital-first approach allows for greater engagement with audiences who prioritise sustainability and innovation over traditional luxury attributes.

Jaguar's branding journey illustrates a rich history marked by evolution and adaptation. From its roots in luxury automotive craftsmanship to bold steps toward sustainability and digital innovation, the brand continues to redefine itself for future generations.

Jaguar ad from the 1960's

The new minimalistic approach, paired with a more abstract representation, is yet to win universal acclaim. However, as the automotive landscape continues to evolve and Jaguar races towards an all-electric future, it remains to be seen if this rebranding will resonate more with consumers over time, or if it will require further refinement to capture the brand's legacy truly.