HT Media Group appoints Mohd. Faiz Rehman as National Head of Ad Revenue

HT Media Group has appointed Mohd. Faiz Rehman as the National Head, Ad Revenue.
HT Media Group, the parent company of brands such as Hindustan Times, Hindustan, the business and financial daily Mint, is aiming for advancements in its digital business under Rehmans' leadership. With a focus on strategic growth and innovative initiatives, Rehman will steer the business towards achieving new goals.
“I am thrilled to start the next innings of my career with the venerable Hindustan Times. I will look forward to leveraging my decade long experience in the digital advertising space for driving the advertising revenues at HTDS, developing the long-term vision and defining the strategic direction of the sales organisation.”, Rehman said.
Rehman brings over 15 years of experience in sales leadership across various industries. Prior to joining HT, he held a role at Paytm as Vice President & Head of Advertising Sales. His experience also includes contributions to organisations such as Hotstar, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors.