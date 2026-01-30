HUL appoints Sunanda Khaitan as CMO for Beauty and Wellbeing portfolio

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed Sunanda Khaitan as Chief Marketing Officer for its Beauty and Wellbeing portfolio, as per her LinkedIn update. The appointment comes into effect from January 2026. Khaitan will lead marketing for HUL’s beauty and personal care brands across mass and premium segments.
Khaitan brings close to two decades of experience at Unilever, having worked across sales, brand building and leadership roles in India and global markets. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Business Head of Lakmē.
Before this, Khaitan held multiple global roles within Unilever’s haircare and skincare businesses. She served as Global Brand Director for haircare, as well as for Fair and Lovely and Citra, focusing on brand transformation and portfolio strategy across markets.
Her earlier experience includes regional brand leadership for Pond’s in South Asia, along with senior brand roles across Lakmē and Pond’s in India. She began her career at Unilever in sales and customer excellence functions before transitioning into brand and category leadership roles.
Prior to joining Unilever, Khaitan worked at Dabur India in sales roles.