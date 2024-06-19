Hybrid launches new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

Hybrid has announced the opening of its new office in Gurugram, Haryana. With this development, Hybrid aims to grow its presence in India and attract local talent. The Gurugram office will also act as the new corporate headquarters for the brand in India, complementing its existing representative offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
Shreyas Sathe, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Hybrid INSEA, reflected on the company's journey in India, highlighting the market's vast potential. “Our journey so far in India reflects the market's tremendous potential. We have been able to align the interests of both brands and agencies by delivering outstanding campaign results through our cutting-edge, AI-driven products and solutions. As we progress further, I am sure we will be able to further strengthen our ties with brands and agencies and other major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem exceeding their expectations and enhancing their brand presence with our cookie-less solutions.”
Hybrid entered the Indian market in 2020 and expanded in the market via its AI-driven advertising solutions such as Hybrid Platform, Contextual Marketing Suite VOX, Hybrid Places, and TV Sync technologies. Hybrid’s India team has been able to attract brands and agencies such as Havells, Honda, Rado, Foundit, Mondelez, Shalimar Chemicals, TTK Prestige, GroupM, Dentsu, OMD, and Interactive Avenues.
“With increasing privacy regulations and the decline of third-party cookies, there's been a significant shift towards alternative, cookie-less advertising technologies that respect privacy laws. At Hybrid, we aim to lead this transition with our AI-driven contextual and programmatic solutions” says Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid.