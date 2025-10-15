Hyundai Motor India elevates Tarun Garg to MD & CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Garg will be the first Indian national to lead the company since its establishment nearly three decades ago.
He currently serves as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The incumbent MD, Unsoo Kim, will return to a strategic role at the company's South Korea office, following the transition.
As MD and CEO, Garg will focus on four pillars: future strategy, market and people focus, customer orientation, and promoting ‘Make in India’. With over three decades of experience, including leadership roles at Maruti Suzuki India, Garg has led the company's recent growth, including record sales, profitability, and the company’s 2024 IPO.
Garg was identified for the position by HMC and has been working closely with global management over the past two years in preparation for the new role.
Commenting on Garg's appointment, José Muñoz, President & CEO of HMC, said, “Tarun’s appointment as the first Indian national to lead HMIL is a defining moment in our nearly three-decade history. He is a transformative leader who brings a progressive vision combined with a deep understanding of the Indian market. Under his guidance as COO, HMIL achieved record sales for three consecutive years, record-breaking profits and completed India's largest IPO in 2024. He is a people-first leader who understands that success happens when you treat customers like honoured guests, empower your teams and invest for the long term. I would also like to thank Unsoo for his hard work and dedication in helping lay the foundation for the success HMIL enjoys today. We wish you luck on your next assignment.”
Outgoing MD Unsoo Kim said, “Having worked closely with Tarun over the years, I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment and visionary thinking, qualities that have played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the core initiatives driving HMIL’s growth in India. I hold the utmost confidence in Tarun’s exceptional intellect and foresight, and I am confident that under his stewardship, HMIL will continue to ascend to even greater heights.”
Speaking on his appointment, Garg said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence placed in me by Hyundai Motor Group. India’s automotive sector is in an exciting phase of transformation and I aim to contribute to HMIL’s continued growth in this market by stepping into this role. Success in this industry demands excellence across every touchpoint, from design and engineering to manufacturing, sales and service and I am fortunate to work alongside Hyundai’s talented employees, dealer partners and supplier partners who make it all possible. Together, we will stay focused on strengthening HMIL’s legacy of customer delight and loyalty built over the past 29 years, ensuring our journey continues to shape the future of mobility and build lasting connections in India.”