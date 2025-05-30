Hyundai Motors India names Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the appointment of actor Pankaj Tripathi as a brand ambassador, aiming to deepen its engagement with audiences across India. The move adds to the automobile company’s roster of celebrity endorsers and aligns with its broader strategy of fostering emotional resonance with consumers.
Tripathi, known for his grounded public image will represent the brand alongside other notable personalities already associated with HMIL.
Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At HMIL, we celebrate stories of progress and inspiration. We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi to HMIL family. His grounded persona, exceptional talent and widespread appeal resonate with the values of HMIL and our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Together, we aim to drive deeper emotional connections with our diverse customer base across India.”
Speaking on the association, Tripathi said, “It is an honour to associate with Hyundai Motor India Limited, a brand that has long stood for trust, innovation and customer-first approach. My first car was a Hyundai, and over the years, that relationship has grown into something truly personal. As someone who deeply values simplicity, sincerity and staying true to one’s roots, I find a natural alignment with HMIL’s ethos. I look forward to this partnership where together, we can connect with people across the country, not just through technology, but through shared stories and values.”