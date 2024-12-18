IAS introduces Quality Attention Optimisation platform for advertisers

Integral Ad Science (IAS), the media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the release of its new Quality Attention Optimisation product in beta. In addition, The platform announced a partnership with Lumen Research, the global attention technology company, to offer Social Attention measurement through IAS and provide advertisers the ability to measure attention across both programmatic and social campaigns.
IAS Quality Attention shows how attention can impact business outcomes, with campaigns experiencing up to a 130% increase in conversion rates when comparing high attention impressions to low attention ones.
With this new product, advertisers have a simplified and automated way to optimise their campaigns towards high-attention scoring impressions or away from low-attention scoring impressions.
“Marketers want to understand two things about their ad budgets, ‘is it working?’ and ‘what can I do about it?’,” said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer of IAS. “Attention is rightly growing as a way to answer those questions, going beyond isolated metrics like viewability, to truly understand how consumers are engaging and interacting with brands’ ads. Our attention measurement is already industry-leading to answer the first question, and Quality Attention Optimisation brings a new, simple way for advertisers to action insights from their measurement scores to boost their results.”
Advertisers can improve their ROI by:
- Reducing Cost/Waste: Optimise away from low-attention inventory sources to improve performance across the marketing funnel.
- Reach: Target high-quality placements to achieve greater reach as more ads are seen with greater attention.
- Awareness: With more brand and product choices for consumers now than ever before, advertisers can drive awareness by showing ads where they stand to garner the most attention.
- Consideration: Meet/exceed KPIs by ensuring ads appear in environments that are optimal for success.
Gupta continues, “Alongside our Quality Attention product, bringing social attention measurement with Lumen to our customers offers a holistic approach to understanding how their campaigns are driving attention with consumers across platforms and screens, in order to maximise their return on ad spend, and we’re excited to keep building on our successful partnership with Lumen.”
Lumen’s attention models measure over 300 billion impressions across multiple social platforms, powered by its predictive eye-tracking technology. Lumen holds the largest opted-in eye-tracking dataset in the world, covering 30+ countries, which is continuously updated to provide the most current models, offering advertisers a reliable way to buy social impressions they can be confident are actually being seen.
“We’re thrilled to partner with IAS to expand both the scope of IAS Quality Attention and the actionability of its insights via pre-bid segments, and to bring our Social Attention measurement reporting to IAS customers,” said Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. “Linking attention to outcomes, then providing tools to allow advertisers to optimise for those outcomes, are major steps on the road to a real ‘Attention Economy’.”
The IAS Quality Attention Optimisation beta is now open to advertisers, and Social Attention Measurement with Lumen will be live for IAS customers from January 2025.