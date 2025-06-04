IAS names Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer

Integral Ad Science, a media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the appointment of Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 10, 2025. Wegner will lead the global finance team and report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. Wegner replaces Jill Putman who has served as Interim CFO since January 2025.
"Alpana is a versatile and results-driven leader with deep financial and operational expertise,” said Utzschneider. “She served as a public company CFO in her last two roles and has an extensive background in FP&A, accounting, and M&A. We are excited to welcome Alpana to IAS and for her to join the senior management team. I would also like to thank Jill for stepping in seamlessly as Interim CFO. We will continue to benefit from Jill’s contributions as an independent member of the IAS Board.”
Wegner brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to IAS. She most recently served as CFO of Secureworks, a formerly publicly traded cybersecurity company, where she established a finance team and executed a business transformation strategy prior to the sale of the company. Previously, Wegner was CFO of Benefitfocus, a formerly publicly traded benefits software company. Wegner also held various senior-level finance positions at Blackbaud, a publicly traded cloud computing provider. Wegner earned a B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University.
“IAS represents an exciting opportunity to join an industry leader that enables global brands and publishers to achieve superior outcomes and maximize ROI,” said Wegner. “I bring a proven track record of financial execution including scaling businesses and increasing profitability. I look forward to partnering across the organization as we work to advance IAS’s growth strategy and realize the company’s full potential.”