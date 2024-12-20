IAS partners with Kwai for brand safety and suitability measurement

Integral Ad Science a media measurement and optimisation platform, announced first-to-market content-level brand safety and suitability measurement for advertisers on Kwai for Business, the commercial platform of Kwai, one of the social media video apps in Brazil. In addition, the platformis launching its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Kwai product suite to provide advertisers with viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement.
This partnership supports the platforms' international expansion strategy. Advertisers focused on LATAM and APAC markets now have an additional layer of third-party transparency. In Brazil and Indonesia alone, they will be able to reach a base of over 100 million monthly active users.
“We are excited to enhance IAS’s partnership with Kwai for Business, as we empower Brazilian and Indonesian marketers with a best-in-class solution to improve media quality and reduce brand risk,” said Marcia Byrne, Managing Director for LATAM at IAS. “Now, advertisers have additional assurance that their ads on Kwai reach real users in brand-safe and suitable environments.”
Key features
-
Place Ads Next to Higher-Quality Media: Powered by the platforms' Multimedia Technology, IAS Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Kwai utilises responsible AI for frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to accurately classify content at scale, including misinformation, aligned to industry standards.
-
Protect Their Ads Against Misinformation: Gain content-level insights aligned to industry standards, including Misinformation.
-
Access Enhanced Reporting: Through trusted, third-party daily reporting in IAS Signal, the platforms' unified reporting platform, advertisers can ensure their ads are driving engagement and reaching real users with key metrics including Viewability, Time-in-View, Percent Completed, IVT Rate, and more.
“Third-party measurement is critical to Kwai, and demonstrates our commitment to building a safe environment and providing advertisers with the right tools they need to grow with Kwai,” said Vitor Yu, General Manager at Kwai for Business LATAM. “Our partnership with IAS equips our clients with the precise insights to understand where their ads are appearing and how they’re performing on Kwai so they can continue to meet their campaign goals on our platform.”