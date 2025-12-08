ICC faces broadcast uncertainty after JioStar withdraws from $3 billion deal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing uncertainty over its India media rights arrangements after JioStar formally informed the governing body of its decision to withdraw from the ongoing agreement for the 2024–27 cycle. The original four-year deal, valued at around $3 billion, now requires a replacement broadcaster to service the remaining two years.
According to a report in the Economic Times, JioStar cited substantial financial losses as the reason for stepping away from the contract. The company’s financial disclosures reportedly show provisions for expected losses on sports contracts rising sharply to ₹25,760 crore in 2024–25, compared to ₹12,319 crore the previous year. The publication also notes that the impact of the real-money gaming ban earlier this year contributed to the company’s financial strain.
In response, the ICC has initiated a fresh sale process for India media rights for 2026–29, with expectations of securing around $2.4 billion. The governing body has approached multiple platforms, including Sony Sports Network, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, to take over the remainder of the current cycle. However, the report indicates that none of the platforms have expressed interest so far, largely due to pricing concerns.
The situation places the ICC under time pressure, with the 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in February. The global body will need to finalise a broadcast partner soon to ensure uninterrupted coverage of one of its marquee tournaments.