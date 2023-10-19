iCubesWire bags influencer marketing mandate for Himalaya

iCubesWire has bagged the influencer marketing mandate for Himalaya. This strategic partnership aims to elevate brand awareness and customer engagement in the booming markets of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
In the thriving markets of the Middle East, Influencer Marketing is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated market value of $1.3 billion. Specifically, in the UAE, the sector is valued at around $80 million.
The mandate involves the agency leveraging its strategic content production and network of influencers and creators to spotlight Himalaya's range of products. The synergy aims to tap into consumer behaviour in these regions, where a growing number of individuals look up to influencers for lifestyle and wellness recommendations.
Commenting on the partnership, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, of iCubesWire, said, "Himalaya is an iconic brand in the wellness space, and we couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with the team in the UAE and Qatar markets. Combining Himalaya's trusted legacy with our data-driven influencer strategies, we're not merely aiming to participate in the conversation around wellness; we intend to be the thought leaders shaping it in the coming months."