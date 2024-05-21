iCubesWire unveils an influencer marketing platform for brands & creators

iCubesWire, an AI and ML-driven ad platform, announces the launch of InfluenceZ, an influencer marketing platform for brands and creators.
Following the company’s plans of building an intelligent advertising product ecosystem, InfluenceZ will bridge the gap between brands and creators – from influencer discovery, and advanced analytics to campaign management and payment assistance. This platform is designed for brands and creators so they have access to a vast network of influencers, backed by sophisticated video production and strategic capabilities.
The platform leverages ICubesWire's expertise in AI and ML technologies, integrating seamlessly with the company's Data Management Platform (PIE) to provide brands with critical insights into the influencer marketing landscape. This integration empowers brands to make informed decisions, ensuring the success of their influencer marketing campaigns through data-driven strategies.
The app features a user-friendly interface that simplifies influencer discovery, allowing brands to find influencers across various genres that align with their brand identity and target audience. For brands, discovery and smart buys are streamlined, ensuring credible and quality collaborations through features like engagement rate and sentiment analysis to maintain a positive brand image. For creators, the platform opens doors to exclusive collaborations with global brands, offering a personalized media kit to showcase their unique brand identity. The platform also features an efficient payment system and provides real-time updates on the latest trends, ensuring creators are always at the forefront of the influencer marketing wave.
Commenting on the app, Sanya Mrig, Lifestyle & Fashion Influencer, says, “InfluenceZ revolutionizes the Influencer Marketing landscape by making it easier than ever for influencers to connect with brands and audiences. Moreover, the platform's campaign management allows for transparent communication along with on-time payments. This is how tech will have a huge effect on influencer marketing.”
Commenting on the app, Thomson Pascal Sikkera, Lifestyle, Fashion & Travel Influencer, says, “The app's advanced analytics and seamless campaign management tools have made connecting with brands that align perfectly with my audience easier. Plus, the payment assistance feature ensures timely and hassle-free payments, making the entire process smooth and efficient.”
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, ICubesWire, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "With InfluenceZ, we’re redefining influencer marketing for brands and creators by offering unparalleled access to a vast network of influencers, backed by sophisticated video production and strategic capabilities.”