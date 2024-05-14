iCubesWire elevates Lovin Dhawan as Business Director of Growth & Strategy

iCubesWire has announced the elevation of Lovin Dhawan as Business Director of Growth & Strategy. With experience spanning over a decade in digital media and business development, Dhawan is now on his way to leading iCubesWire’s growth strategies across key customers.
With over 5 years at iCubesWire as Digital Lead, Lovin has navigated various leadership roles. His past experiences as Account Director at Hungama Digital Services and Interactive Avenues have garnered him expertise in driving innovative solutions and building client relationships. Leading key projects for iCubesWire for brands like Adani Group, Ambience, and Swiggy he has backed his work with substantial business growth.
Commenting on the elevation, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Lovin’s elevation comes at a critical time when we are aggressively pursuing growth and innovation. His strategic vision and proven leadership are exactly what our team needs as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver groundbreaking solutions.”
Commenting on the elevation, Dhawan said, “I am excited to take on this new role. I will focus on leveraging our advanced ad tech capabilities to deliver superior results and cultivate meaningful partnerships that drive our strategic objectives. It’s an exciting time to lead our growth and strategy, and I look forward to steering our amazing team to new heights.”