IncrementX partners with Loop Media to enhance CTV & DOOH monetisation

Vertoz’s IncrementX has announced its strategic alliance with Loop Media. This collaboration heralds a new era in CTV & DOOH ad inventory programmatic monetization, promising enriched value and viewer experience while maximizing ROI.
By joining IncrementX, Loop Media gains access to cutting-edge programmatic demand tailored to optimize ad placements within its CTV & DOOH network. This integration seamlessly merges IncrementX's unique monetisation technology and premium demand partnerships with Loop Media’s extensive business location reach. Consequently, Loop Media’s CTV network leverages IncrementX's valuable audience targeting signals, seamless ad server integrations, and AI-driven monetization thus empowering Loop Media’s audience engagement.
Jon Niermann, Founder, Loop Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with IncrementX has been extremely beneficial to our ad sales business. With IncrementX's support, we have gained new programmatic demand sources, which unlocks more advertisers for Loop. We are excited to see what the coming months bring for our continued partnership."
Ashish Shah, Founder & CEO of Vertoz, shared his excitement by adding, "We are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaboration with Loop Media. The impressive results we've witnessed thus far are just the beginning, paving the way for a great future marked by mutual growth and success. This partnership underscores the substantial value of Loop Media and the proven effectiveness of IncrementX’s CTV programmatic marketplaces in enhancing ad revenue for CTV publishers."