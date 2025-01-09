indē wild announces Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador

Ayurvedic beauty brand indē wild announced Ishaan Khatter as its brand ambassador. This collaboration intends to signify a pivotal moment in the beauty industry, challenging established gender norms and embracing a more inclusive and nuanced approach to self-care. Ishaan Khatter, as indē wild's first-ever male brand ambassador, perfectly embodies the brand's core values. His youthful vitality, international appeal, and artistic sensibility resonate deeply with the brand's forward-thinking and boundary-pushing identity.
Diipa Büller-Khosla said, “As we celebrate our launch in Sephora UK and prepare for our US debut, we're not just expanding our retail presence—we're amplifying our mission of inclusive beauty rooted in South Asian heritage. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to challenging outdated beauty norms. Ishaan perfectly embodies the modern, all-encompassing spirit of our brand. We are thrilled to partner with him to embark on this exciting journey, further solidifying our position at the forefront of the global beauty revolution. Through this partnership, we're showing the world that Ayurvedic beauty rituals are universal, genderless, and ready for their global big moment."
Ishaan Khatter shared his personal connection to the Champi ritual. He said, "It's a deeply rooted tradition, and something I fondly remember from childhood, like countless others. Balancing self-care with a busy schedule can be tough, but indē wild has helped me rediscover this ritual. It's more than just a product; it's a way to reconnect with myself. I love that these products aren't just cosmetics but tools for holistic self-care accessible to everyone, regardless of gender."