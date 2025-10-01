Indegene acquires US-based marketing services agency BioPharm

Indegene has announced the acquisition ofBioPharm, a Pennsylvania-based specialised marketing services agency and part of Omnicom Health Group. The acquisition was executed by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene Limited, and is aimed at expanding the acquirer's commercialisation portfolio with AdTech, combining AI and digital advertising to deliver more precise, scalable, and measurable outcomes for pharmaceutical companies.
Speaking on the acquisition, Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO of Indegene, said, “BioPharm has built an impressive growth flywheel, with advanced tech capabilities, deep therapeutic expertise, and long-standing client relationships. This acquisition reinforces our position as the preferred tech-native, commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, helping clients unlock greater strategic value from their marketing and AdTech investments. I am delighted to welcome Steve and the BioPharm team to the Indegene family, and we look forward to shaping the future of AI-led commercialization together.”
Steve Carickhoff, President of BioPharm, added, “Indegene is a natural home for us, given their client-focused, innovation-first, employee-centric culture - backed by strong technology platforms, data and analytics capabilities, deep medical expertise, marquee client base, and a global delivery model. And, we are very excited to join the larger Indegene family at a pivotal time for the industry. Their life sciences-contextualized approach to AI will open up new possibilities, helping us deliver deeper value to clients. Together, we will push the boundaries of AI-powered pharma marketing worldwide - delivering more personalized, measurable, and patient-focused outcomes.”
According to the company, the acquisition comes amid shifting market dynamics, evolving regulatory complexities, and changing healthcare professional (HCP) preferences in an AI-first era. Both companies together aim to provide data-driven commercialisation solutions that can address the growing need for innovative digital engagement models in pharma.