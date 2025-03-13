India vs New Zealand final draws 124.2 crore views on JioHotstar

JioHotstar reported significant viewership figures during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which concluded with a closely contested final. The tournament garnered over 540 crore views, with a cumulative watch time nearing 11,000 crore minutes and a peak concurrency of 6.12 crores. Hindi-speaking regions accounted for more than 38% of JioHotstar’s total viewership, with significant consumption from states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, and Haryana.
The platform also reported over 80% penetration in WiFi-enabled connected TVs (CTV), with Maharashtra recording the highest viewership, highlighting JioHotstar’s growing presence in large-screen streaming across key markets.
The final match, where India defeated New Zealand, recorded 124.2 crore views. The tournament experienced several spikes in viewership, particularly during crucial moments of the matches.
Speaking on this, Kiran Mani, CEO, Digital, JioStar, said, "The overwhelming response to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 marks a leap toward the billion-screen opportunity, where seamless access and immersive engagement are now the expectation, not the exception. The tournament also saw the highest-ever single-day subscriptions since launch, during the India vs Australia match, further underscoring the scale at which audiences are embracing digital streaming. This moment is a testament to our commitment to making high-quality experiences accessible to all and transforming digital consumption in India, as we continue to deliver unparalleled, seamless, and inclusive experiences built for the future."
“The Indian team's campaign in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was more than just a victory, it was a demonstration of Cricket's influence on the collective consciousness and culture of the country. With peak concurrency of 6.12 crore for the final and sustained levels of concurrency around 5 Crores for the tournament, JioHotstar became the digital heartbeat of this celebration, amplifying the power of shared experiences. Looking into the future of live sports on the platform, we will continue to push the boundaries on inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive experiences for a wide spectrum of users ranging from Cricket connoisseurs to event watchers." said Sanjog Gupta, CEO, Sports, JioStar.
The ICC tournament was streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages. English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming also featured four multi-cam feeds. The platform provided an Indian sign language feed and Audio descriptive commentary for visually impaired audiences. Additionally, the vertical feed (MaxView), available in Hindi and English, offered a mobile-friendly viewing option.
The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was supported by a range of brands, including Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Eicher Motors, and Indira IVF.