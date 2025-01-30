Indian creatives among key jurors for D&AD Awards 2025

D&AD has revealed the jury for the 2025 edition of its prestigious awards, featuring top creative leaders from India. The 63rd annual D&AD Awards will be held from May 18 to 22, 2025, at London’s Southbank Centre, with four days of live judging followed by the awards ceremony on May 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.
Here’s a list of the Indian jurors for this year’s awards:
Sachin Kamble, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett India, Category: Art Direction, Role: Juror
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra, Category: Digital Marketing, Role: Juror
Neville Shah, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six, Category: Digital Design, Role: Juror
Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Category: Press & Outdoor, Role: Jury President
Vaishnavi Murthy Kodipady Yerkadithaya, Creative Type Director, Category: Type Design & Lettering, Role: Jury President
Pooja Manek, Founding Member & Creative Director, Talented, Category: Writing for Advertising, Role: Juror
Vikram Kalra, Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Good Morning Films, Category: Production Design, Role: Juror
The awards will be judged by 300+ creative experts from over 50 countries. In total, 63 professionals from the Asia Pacific region will travel to London to participate in the judging process, with representation from Australia, Japan, India, China, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Taiwan.
Last year, entries from the Asia Pacific region won 135 Pencils, including 23 for Australia, 10 for New Zealand, 2 for Korea, 5 for Taiwan, 9 for Thailand, 21 for China, 4 for Indonesia, 8 for India, 33 for Japan, 9 for Singapore, 1 for the Philippines, 5 for Malaysia, 2 for Macau, 1 for Nepal, and 2 for Pakistan.
The D&AD Awards Ceremony will conclude the D&AD Festival, which will run from May 21 to 22, 2025. The festival will host over 80 global speakers across two main stages, featuring jury insights, panel discussions, keynotes from the creators of the award-winning work, and a digital and physical exhibition. Additionally, the event will offer masterclasses, activations, and networking opportunities.