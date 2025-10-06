Indian Patent Office accepts iCubesWire’s patent for Hyperlocal Influencer Engine

iCubesWire, a Martech and digital innovation company, has received acceptance from the Indian Patent Office for its patent application for the Hyperlocal Influencer Discovery Engine. According to the agency, the system uses AI-driven hyperlocal intelligence and real time engagement signals to identify, evaluate, and activate creators for brands.
The patent, titled “System for dynamic influencer discovery and local campaign optimisation at the pincode level,” reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on technology and innovation, which it has pursued since its founding in 2010.
Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We’ve always worked towards anticipating what’s next. Our Hyperlocal Influencer Discovery Engine is built to power the next decade of marketing intelligence, where every pin code, every micro-community, and every creator can drive measurable impact.”
The engine combines artificial intelligence, geospatial data, and behavioural analytics to map influence patterns at a local level. It allows brands to identify creators with authentic voices in their communities and optimise campaigns for contextual relevance and measurable ROI. By integrating sentiment mapping, real-time engagement signals, and data-driven audience clustering, the system shifts influencer marketing from broad outreach to precision-led, impact-focused engagement.
“We’re building a future where influencer marketing is powered by intelligence, not just instinct,” Chopra added. “Our vision is to make every brand interaction scalable, measurable, and, more importantly, locally relevant.”
The patent acceptance adds to the agency's portfolio of proprietary innovations and supports its aim to develop a leading Martech ecosystem created in India for global markets.