IndiGo enters long-haul market with direct Mumbai–Amsterdam flights in July

IndiGo is set to begin non-stop services from Mumbai to Amsterdam starting 2 July 2025, marking the airline’s official entry into long-haul international operations. The service will operate three times a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
The route expansion represents a strategic move by India’s largest airline as it aims to cater to rising travel demand between India and Europe. According to the company, Passengers on the new route can expect complimentary hot meals and beverages, alongside comfort aboard the Dreamliner.
This development is part of IndiGo’s broader plan to reposition itself as a viable option for international travel to destinations such as Amsterdam and Manchester. The airline continues to emphasise affordability, connectivity and on-time performance as key elements of its offering.
Flights are now open for booking through the airline’s website, mobile application and authorised travel agents.
This post quickly sparked responses from over 25 brands including Durex, Catch Masala (DS Group), Taco Bell, India Gate (KRBL), StockGro, Zepto, Tata Capital, Acko Insurance, Airtel, Blinkit, Boult, Farmley, Paperboat, AirportZo, Orion, Noise, Postcard Hotel, Naukri, Audible India, Rapido, EazyDiner, Apollo, Paisabazaar, India Gate Foods, and Dr. Morepen.
The airline’s foray into Europe reflects its ambition to grow as a global carrier while maintaining its low-cost, no-frills positioning in the market.