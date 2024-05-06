Infectious Advertising launches its content arm

Infectious Advertising, an independent agency has launched its content arm - Epidemik Content - with veteran Industry Producer Shabbir Motiwala at the helm.
Epidemik Content will be delivering content with best-in-class production that’s value for money. It will embrace AI and new-age storytelling while collaborating with the best new talent to push the envelope and redefine industry standards.
Shabbir Motiwala, Head of Epidemik Content, said, ‘My challenge is to make Epidemik Content the ‘talk of the town’ with best-in-class production and innovative storytelling. The red speech blurb in the logo will be a constant reminder to me and Team Epidemik of that objective. Of course, I am thrilled and honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility.’
Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founders of Infectious Advertising, added, ‘With Epidemik Content, we now have skin in the content game. Our mission is ‘Virality’ - to create content that is both memorable and shareable. Epidemik Content will create bespoke solutions for the ever-evolving content needs of brands in the digital age.’