Infibeam Avenues rebrands to AvenuesAI

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has announced its rebranding to operate under the name AvenuesAI Limited, reflecting a shift toward an AI-focused digital payments technology business.
As part of the transition, the brand will stop trading under the ticker symbol NSE: INFIBEAM on the National Stock Exchange. Trading will begin under the new ticker symbol CCAVENUE from February 3, 2026.
The brand will continue to trade on BSE Limited under the existing symbol BSE: 539807, while its name will be updated to AvenuesAI Limited on both exchanges.
The announcement follows an initial disclosure made on December 11, 2025, when it planned to adopt the AvenuesAI Limited name. The updated identity brings the business under a single brand linked to CCAvenue, its digital payments platform.
Commenting on the rebranding, Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, AvenuesAI Limited, said, “This is far more than a rebranding exercise; it is a declaration of who we are becoming and where we are headed. Artificial intelligence is no longer an experimental layer within the Company’s platforms, but a core architectural component across transaction processing, risk and fraud management, decisioning systems, merchant enablement, enterprise platforms and internal operations. This transition enables higher automation, better risk outcomes, improved conversion, and structurally better operating leverage as the platform scales.”
The rebranding aims to reflect the brand’s commitment to embedding AI across its digital payment product suite and operations
For investors and partners, the transition aims to provide clearer visibility into the company’s AI‑first digital payments DNA.
In India, the brand reported continued growth in digital payments. Revenue rose 84% in the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, while total payment volume increased 26% year on year.