Infidigit wins Tata Capital's SEO mandate

Infidigit announces that they have signed on with Tata Capital Limited for SEO services in India.
This partnership between Infidigit and Tata Capital will help the brand enhance its online presence and visibility, ultimately driving organic traffic and generating leads. Infidigit's team will work closely with Tata Capital’s in-house marketing team to develop a comprehensive SEO strategy that is tailored to their specific needs. The company will strengthen the SEO marketing arm for Tata Capital and contribute towards its overall growth.
Speaking on the occasion, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD of Infidigit said, "We are delighted to contribute towards Tata Capital's SEO campaign and are confident that our data-driven approach and expertise in SEO interventions will help the company scale news heights in their online presence."