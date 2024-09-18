Infloso unveils 'Molly', AI marketer for marketing campaigns

Infloso, an Indian marketing tech company has introduced ‘Molly’, capable of handling end-to-end marketing campaigns independently. An AI marketer that trains itself on a brand’s entire digital footprint across the internet, and leverages real time data intelligence for ROI driven campaigns. It uses machine learning techniques, such as Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) to analyse a dataset of 1 billion data points.
Additionally, it employs Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) for image and video analysis to optimise visual content understanding and to extract actionable insights, combined with predictive analytics to forecast campaign performance. With its ability to optimise campaigns based on real-time performance metrics and market dynamics, it allows brands to integrate video, sales data, and customer insights to further amplify its capabilities.
In its official unveiling video, the AI marketer demonstrates its ability to perform tasks that typically require human effort and bandwidth. The video shows an earphone launch strategy, identifying the best date and market, and conducting competitive analysis. In another example, it identifies the cause of a drop in daily sales due to a loading error on the billing page, resulting in 119 customer dropouts. It's functions also include growing social media channels, optimising content strategies, launching marketing initiatives, auditing websites, managing online reputation, budgeting campaigns, and more.
In its debut version, the AI marketer is equipped with the capability to comprehend and analyse data in 8 languages, English, Hindi, German, Italian, French, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish.
Infloso’s Founder Utkarsh Khandelwal said, “Molly is well positioned to disrupt the marketing landscape, reducing brands’ dependencies on external partners, and empowering marketers. It is much faster and more efficient in doing the work that brands have traditionally relied on agencies for, coupled with better transparency and diligence. For example, an end-to-end campaign which marketing teams would typically take 7-10 days to strategise and execute, can be concluded by Molly in merely a couple of minutes with significantly higher precision. Furthermore, founders have always had a tough time translating their vision into marketing and getting the right fit with an agency. With Molly, they can benefit with complete autonomy and control.”