InMobi launches technology centre in Lucknow

InMobi announced the launch of a new technology centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.
The Lucknow tech centre is expected to contribute to advancing innovations in technologies, including Generative AI, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), automation and the development of large-scale AI infrastructure.
This initiative also aligns with the Uttar Pradesh Government’s vision of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2029.
Talking about the launch, Mohit Saxena, co-founder and Group CTO, InMobi and Glance, said, "At InMobi, we’ve always believed that great talent isn’t confined to geography; it’s driven by mindset, ambition, and opportunity. Over the past two decades, we’ve built world-class engineering teams out of Bangalore and San Francisco, two of the most respected tech hubs globally. Now, we’re adding Lucknow to this league. It marks the beginning of a long-term movement to build a vibrant deep-tech ecosystem beyond the traditional metros. By investing in local talent, collaborating with academia, and building cutting-edge products for global markets from the heart of Uttar Pradesh, we are reshaping the innovation map of Bharat, and this is just the beginning."
According to the agency, the company also plans to collaborate with local universities and academic institutes to provide hands-on product training and launch internship and upskilling programs.
Shefali Rai, Chief Human Resources Officer at InMobi and Glance, commented, "Our presence in Lucknow is a testament to our belief that talent exists everywhere, and it’s our responsibility to nurture it. Our goal is to create a workplace where people don’t have to leave their hometowns to build cutting-edge global products. By bringing InMobi’s high-performance culture, inclusive ethos, and deep-tech opportunities to emerging talent hubs, we’re enabling careers that are rooted locally but built for the world."
The new Lucknow office is part of the company’s broader innovation strategy and builds on its $200 million commitment to AI made earlier this year, which includes the launch of Glance AI, an AI commerce platform.